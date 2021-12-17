Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.94 Million

Analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will post $57.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year sales of $212.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $213.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $275.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $278.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. Citigroup raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

