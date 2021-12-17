Entergy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.01 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Shares of ETR opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 58.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

