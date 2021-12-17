EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after buying an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

