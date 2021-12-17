Eos Management L.P. Sells 1,400 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Eos Management L.P. reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Charter Communications by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock traded up $9.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $641.42. 8,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $680.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.94. The firm has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.08.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

