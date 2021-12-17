EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Up 32% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 32% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $13.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.53 or 0.08132391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.80 or 1.01052612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

