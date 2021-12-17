EpiK Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $35.82 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 60.5% higher against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.82 million and $2.45 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.71 or 0.08051400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,042.55 or 0.99838556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002715 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.