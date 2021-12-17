Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the November 15th total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EPHY remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,661. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

