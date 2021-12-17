Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $11.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

LOW stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

