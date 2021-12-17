Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Hits $167.68 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $167.68 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $5.24 or 0.00011088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,240.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.77 or 0.08142889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00312641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.01 or 0.00916602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00073443 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00386846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00258295 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.