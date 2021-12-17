Erich Platzer Buys 270,000 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

APTO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 56,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,675. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

