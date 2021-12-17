Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.13.

ESNT stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

