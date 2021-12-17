Ethverse Price Down 9.8% This Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $5,679.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00394280 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010516 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.24 or 0.01343104 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

