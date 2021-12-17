Eukles Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $455.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.96 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

