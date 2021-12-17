European Wax Center (EWCZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ) recently:

12/15/2021 – European Wax Center was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – European Wax Center was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – European Wax Center was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – European Wax Center was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – European Wax Center was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – European Wax Center was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – European Wax Center was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – European Wax Center was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – European Wax Center was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2021 – European Wax Center had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – European Wax Center was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EWCZ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.40. 29,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,656. European Wax Center Inc has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Analysts anticipate that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,495,000.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

