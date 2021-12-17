Evedo (EVED) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00199528 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

