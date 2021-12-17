Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.93.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.66. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

