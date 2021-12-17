Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

