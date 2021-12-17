Excalibur Management Corp Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

GILD stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

