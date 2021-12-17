Excalibur Management Corp Sells 450 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $225.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.87. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

