Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,377.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,449.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,429.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

