Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,002. Expensify has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Analysts predict that Expensify will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

