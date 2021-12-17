Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,002. Expensify has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

