Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Express stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Express has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $195.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Express will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Express by 99.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Express by 49.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

