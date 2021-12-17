Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

