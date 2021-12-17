Expro Group (XPRO) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Expro Group (NYSE: XPRO) is one of 48 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Expro Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Expro Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expro Group Competitors 447 2086 2655 110 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.78%. Given Expro Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expro Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Expro Group Competitors -11.23% -39,755.77% -5.86%

Risk & Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expro Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million -$156.22 million -8.15 Expro Group Competitors $2.27 billion -$444.20 million -5.35

Expro Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Expro Group competitors beat Expro Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

