Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

