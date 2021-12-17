EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) vs. Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Head to Head Analysis

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Leatt 17.03% 54.98% 34.35%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EZGO Technologies and Leatt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZGO Technologies and Leatt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZGO Technologies $16.84 million 1.13 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Leatt $38.60 million 4.30 $4.42 million $1.72 17.15

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than EZGO Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of EZGO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Leatt shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Leatt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leatt beats EZGO Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang and Cenbird brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

About Leatt

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.