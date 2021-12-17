F Scott Dueser Sells 40,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.96 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after acquiring an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

