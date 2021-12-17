FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $471.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $476.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

