Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the November 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.50.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $9.55 on Friday, hitting $464.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $320.52 and a 1-year high of $480.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.88.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

