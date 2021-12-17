Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farmmi stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. 68,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,518,723. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

