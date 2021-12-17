Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $122.00 at HC Wainwright

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 136.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,960 shares of company stock worth $8,627,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after acquiring an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

