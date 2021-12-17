Feathercoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,444.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $28,444.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3,195.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

