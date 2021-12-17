FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.63.

NYSE:FDX opened at $238.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.96. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

