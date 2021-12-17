Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates makes up approximately 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.

