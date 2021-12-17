Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the November 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,967. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

