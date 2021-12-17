Financial Comparison: Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) vs. SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Item 9 Labs and SmileDirectClub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 SmileDirectClub 6 5 1 0 1.58

Item 9 Labs presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 277.36%. SmileDirectClub has a consensus price target of $6.27, indicating a potential upside of 146.96%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than SmileDirectClub.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Item 9 Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmileDirectClub has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Item 9 Labs and SmileDirectClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29% SmileDirectClub -11.91% -45.13% -3.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Item 9 Labs and SmileDirectClub’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 11.98 -$12.27 million N/A N/A SmileDirectClub $656.78 million 1.50 -$78.37 million ($0.71) -3.58

Item 9 Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmileDirectClub.

Summary

SmileDirectClub beats Item 9 Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria. It offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

