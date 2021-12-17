Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ATKR opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

In other Atkore news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

