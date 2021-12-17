Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

