Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,860 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HPQ stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

