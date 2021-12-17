Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $159.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

