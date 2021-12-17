Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

