Financial Counselors Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,058,000 after purchasing an additional 532,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $114,538,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $225.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.87. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.