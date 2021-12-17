Financial Counselors Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

