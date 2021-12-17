Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TSN opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93.
In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,122. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
