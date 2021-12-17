Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,122. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

