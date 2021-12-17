Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of State Street by 46.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

