Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 270 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after acquiring an additional 353,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,999,000 after acquiring an additional 281,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

