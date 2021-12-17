Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,764 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

