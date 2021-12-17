Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $82,356,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5,371.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 615,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.