Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $485,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

